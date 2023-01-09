SLFP will become a 'Free People's Alliance'. Controversy over the symbol: Sri Lankan News wrap

SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen SLFP will become a 'Free People's Alliance'. Controversy over the symbol: Sri Lankan News wrapPlay18:32SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen SLFP president Maithripala Sirisena is with the party members_ Politics_ Sri LankaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.97MB)Published 9 January 2023 at 1:02pmBy Dinesha Dilrukshi WijesuriyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.Published 9 January 2023 at 1:02pmBy Dinesha Dilrukshi WijesuriyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday"ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat do you need to know about half reduced Medicare benefits for the mental health appointments ?New report shows Australia's population to be smaller in futurePeter Dutton insists America should sell Virginia submarines to Australia: News in Sinhala on 09 Januaryඅනාගතයේදී ඕස්ට්රේලියානු ජනගහනය අඩු මට්ටමකට, නවතම වාර්තාවක් හෙළි කරයි : ජන 09 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය