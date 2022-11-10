SBS Sinhala

Allegations of Danushka's case have been permitted to issue to the media: SBS Sinhala news on 10 Nov

SBS Sinhala

Danushka Gunathilatha_ Sri Lankan Cricketer

Danushka Gunathilatha_ Sri Lankan Cricketer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2022 at 12:11pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 10 November 2022

Published 10 November 2022 at 12:11pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pneumonia

Is covid pneumonia more severe than pneumonia?

AAP Image/Stefan Postles

The confidential health data of some Medibank customers has been published: 10 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrest

Danushka's bail was rejected a special meeting at the sports ministry on the incident: SBS Sinhala News 8 Nov

james-ruse-agricultural-high-school-v2 (1).jpg

How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids