Selection committee and the consultant who gets higher pay are responsible for the World Cup, Minister says

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - OCTOBER 04: Babar Azam, Captain of Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Captain of Australia, Rohit Sharma, Captain of India, Temba Bavuma, Captain of South Africa, Scott Edwards, Captain of Netherlands, Jos Buttler, Captain of England, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Captain of Afghanistan, Kane Williamson, Captain of New Zealand, Dasun Shanaka, Captain of Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan, Captain of Bangladesh during Captains' Day prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 04, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images