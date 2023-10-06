Selection committee and the consultant who gets higher pay are responsible for the World Cup, Minister says

Captains' Day - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - OCTOBER 04: Babar Azam, Captain of Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Captain of Australia, Rohit Sharma, Captain of India, Temba Bavuma, Captain of South Africa, Scott Edwards, Captain of Netherlands, Jos Buttler, Captain of England, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Captain of Afghanistan, Kane Williamson, Captain of New Zealand, Dasun Shanaka, Captain of Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan, Captain of Bangladesh during Captains' Day prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 04, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards 


After an alleged assault by Iranian security forces had reportedly left a teenager in a coma: World News Wrap

Verbal sexual abuse for the female MPs in Parliament, allegations from MP Diana Gamage: Homeland News 6 Oct

Australian government steps up crackdown on fake asylum and protection visas : SBS News Flash 6 Oct

ව්‍යාජ සරණාගත හා ආරක්ෂණ වීසා ගැන හොයන්න, ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු රජයෙන් දැඩි පියවරක් : ඔක්තෝබර් 06 SBS සිංහල පුවත්