Wanidu has been identified as a prominent player by ICC for the T20 World Cup: Weekly Sports Wrap
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, Sept. 11, 2022_ AAP image Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP/AAP Image
Published 7 October 2022 at 1:23pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Presented by Rangana Seneviratne
Source: SBS
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka
