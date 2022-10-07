SBS Sinhala

Wanidu has been identified as a prominent player by ICC for the T20 World Cup: Weekly Sports Wrap

SBS Sinhala

Emirates Asia Cup Cricket

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, Sept. 11, 2022_ AAP image Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP/AAP Image

Published 7 October 2022 at 1:23pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Presented by Rangana Seneviratne
Source: SBS

SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards 


