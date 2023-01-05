What do you need to know to raise a healthy vegetarian kid? Planning is the key

Vegetarian kids Source: Getty images/RuslanDashinsky Supplied : Nirmala Weerakoon, SBS Sinhala
Published 5 January 2023 at 1:01pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with Nirmala Weerakoon , registered nutritionist from Queeensland discussing on the nutrients to consider when planning a kid's vegetarian diet and the healthy food choices to include in a vegetarian kid's meals.
