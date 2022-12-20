SBS Sinhala

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Preparedness will increase the likelihood of being found. Credit: pixdeluxe/Getty Images

Published 20 December 2022 at 12:39pm
By Melissa Compagnoni, Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

Bushwalkers are rescued every day in Australia. Careful preparation will reduce your chances of getting lost. But if you do lose your way, some smart choices will increase the likelihood that you are found.

Available in other languages
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What to do if you get lost while bushwalking
මේ නිවාඩුවේදී Bushwalk කිරීමට සිතන ඔබ දැන සිටිය යුතු වැදගත්ම දෑ SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Australian government has taken the first step to rebuild China-Australia relations: Current Affair 20 Dec

බිඳවැටුණු චීන - ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා දිගුකාලීන සඹදතා යලි ගොඩනැගීමට, ලේබර් රජයෙන් පළමු පියවර : දෙසැ 20 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

Victoria's southern coast will become home to Australia's first offshore wind farm: News in Sinhala on 20 Dec