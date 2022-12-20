This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What to do if you get lost while bushwalking
Preparedness will increase the likelihood of being found. Credit: pixdeluxe/Getty Images
Published 20 December 2022 at 12:39pm
By Melissa Compagnoni, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bushwalkers are rescued every day in Australia. Careful preparation will reduce your chances of getting lost. But if you do lose your way, some smart choices will increase the likelihood that you are found.
