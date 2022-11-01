SBS Sinhala

What you need to know about the newly introduced 491 visa pathways for permanent residency in NSW

Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney, NSW Credit: Getty Images

Published 1 November 2022 at 12:43pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
SBS
SBS Sinhala discussion on What you need to know about the newly introduced 491 visa pathways for permanent residency in NSW

SBS Sinhala discussion with Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney, NSW
