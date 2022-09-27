Thanatophobia: When the fear of death becomes obsessive, it's time to see a specialist

Worrying about our own futures or the futures of loved ones is normal. The same applies to death. Fear of death is normal, a feeling that many people experience in the face of uncertainty over what happens next.





According to specialists, it is natural for people to feel a certain sense of apprehension about death or the process of dying, either for themselves or loved ones, especially when facing a chronic illness or dealing with someone who is elderly.





But when this worry or fear becomes a kind of obsession that begins to affect that person's daily life, it is possible that it is thanatophobia, the pathological fear of death.





Advertisement

Thanatophobia can be the root of many psychological disorders

In recent years, as a result of the global health crisis presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, this pathological fear of death has been exacerbated.





However, explains clinical psychologist Gabriela Salabert, this chronic anxiety in the face of death can go undetected because it is often intermingled with other conditions and is difficult to diagnose.





According to Ms Salabert, when a mental health specialist begins working with conditions such as phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress, panic attacks, anxiety or eating disorders, he or she often discovers that all of this “is fuelled by or started by pathological anxiety over death.”





READ MORE Record foreign investment in Latin America







This obsessive fear can exacerbate the survival mechanisms that all people have and push them to the extreme.





This can lead to situations such as eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders - in particular those related to cleaning - anxiety and other strategies that people develop to combat this terror of death.





In the case of agoraphobia - fear of leaving home, a fear of open spaces such as squares, shopping centres, avenues, etc. - it can also be derived from anxiety about death, he says.





“Having this anxiety about death affects a sufferer's interaction with others in public places and can create a fear of touching objects such as the supermarket trolley. In this situation, the environment is irrationally perceived as threatening and polluting," the specialist said.





Denial of the death of a loved one

According to Mr Salabert, thanatophobia covers many areas, one of them being when you avoid facing or not accepting the death of a loved one, or simply refusing to participate in funeral rituals.





There are many people who take care of relatives until the end and are reluctant to go to the funeral or funeral, they want to keep the impression of the living person.

The clinical psychologist says that some nurses have talked to her about the refusal of relatives to accept the death of a loved one who has died of a chronic illness to the extent of refusing to organise for the bodies to be removed from the hospital for burial or cremation.





“I have been called by doctors to tell me that a person has an anxiety problem in the face of death. [They tell me], 'Not only has he not come, but we don't know who is going to remove the body'. In other words, at that level of terror of approaching the topic [of death]”, points out the psychologist.











In her opinion, this also has to do with the modification of mortuary rituals in modern societies, which has caused many people not to see death as something normal, as a possibility, as a destination that will sooner or later come.





This causes people not to prepare for farewell, simply because they don't accept the idea of death, she says.





According to Ms Salabert, this only feeds the anxiety that is felt in the face of death: not accepting that we will eventually die, as do all of our loved ones.





Accepting that death is a possibility, that is something that our ancestors accepted much easier than we did. The wakes were in the houses, everyone went to someone's funeral or wake.

“Now there is a kind of apprehension to accept that death is a possibility and, in these times of COVID, I think it also triggers more terror,” she said.





The specialist emphasises that although the idea of death is something that cannot be accepted in a passive way, the other extreme is not natural either. Ideally, there should be flexibility where people adapt to circumstances, knowing that one day they will also die.





When worry about death turns to panic

If worry about the death of a loved one or your own turns into panic, or if these thoughts begin to affect the person's daily activities, it's time to seek professional help to find strategies to deal with these feelings.





And, although thanatophobia is not recognised as a disorder, there are symptoms such as anxiety, frequent panic attacks, dizziness, sweating, among others, that can help identify it.





However, the most important thing, according to specialists, is to take into account the person's life history.





For example, in the case of immigrants, those who have left their countries because of violence, persecution, or who have endured natural disasters, Ms Salabert says “these people are already known to have a vulnerability to having more anxiety about death because of the experiences they have had.”





She said it was also very important to consult a specialist if people had experienced car accidents, accidents at work, or other similar situations because their symptoms of thanatophobia could be very severe.





The psychologist recommends discussing this feeling of anxiety in the face of death with a mental health professional so that appropriate treatment can be initiated especially if the person has had a traumatic episode in their life and from one moment to the next, even if it seems unrelated, the person begins to have symptoms of depression or anxiety.





The specialist points out that these people are likely to only say that they cannot sleep at night or that they think they have depression or anxiety, but by going to a mental health expert, an incredible level of trauma can be discovered and the treatment is different when you know the origin of the condition.





National Mental Health Services and Helplines

Lifeline - 13 11 14

Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636