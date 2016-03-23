40th anniversary of the brutal 1976 coup that installed a military dictatorship in Argentina

Franco has a unique history, a past with migrant parents and youth marked by his political activism that led him to be six years in prison in Buenos Aires during the military dictatorship.







Born in Turin, Italy, he was 8 months old when his Australian father and mother decided to move to Argentina and settled in Capital Federal. In his teens he joined ‘Juventud Peronista (Youth Peronist movement) and also joined the Buenos Aires graphic union.













Franco was arrested a year before the coup and spent the next years in jail at Devoto. In early 1976, every five hours a political murder was committed and every three hours a bomb exploded in the streets of Buenos Aires. Franco told SBS that after 1976 “prisoners stopped coming in, instead of going to jail in Devoto the military took them to ESMA and Mansión Seré. ESMA (School of Naval Mechanics) and Mansión Seré were two clandestine detention centers during the last military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).







Franco was arrest a year before the military junta was installed and he feels fortunate and lucky because he was saved from the fierce slaughter that came after 76 '.







After spending six years in detention he regained his freedom in 1981. Franco had lost his Argentinian residency and was asked to leave the country straight out of Devoto. Despite no longer having an Argentinian passport he still loves his country and nothing will change that feeling.







"It is unfortunate that the same economic groups that were behind the coup of March 24 in 1976 are currently in Macri’s government."





Forty years seems a long time but in the history of a country it’s very little time. Franco says the current government of Mauricio Macri has many political and economic similarities with the government of Rafael Videla.







