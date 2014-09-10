5 days out from the trial of Australian mining company Pacific Rim against El Salvador

Courtesy of upsidedownworld.org
Published 10 September 2014 at 3:28pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:41pm
By Wilfredo Salamanca
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The trial of a case brought forward by the mining company Pacific Rim against El Salvador, for more than $300 million, will begin September 15th. The case will be heard in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in the US capital of Washington. Pacific Rim was bought by the Australian Oceana Gold mining company, but it decided to sue the Central American country, after the government prohibited them from exploring (?) the El Dorado mine, where it is estimated that there are millions of ounces of high carat gold and silver. But Salvadoran officials argue that they had completed the authorizations, and that the multi-million-dollar compensation would impact on their social programs. Our Central America correspondent, Wilfredo Salamanca, expands on this story.
Published 10 September 2014 at 3:28pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:41pm
By Wilfredo Salamanca
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share