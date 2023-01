According to a study presented by the Cancer's Council of Australia, an increasing number of Australians are confused about the safety of sunscreen.





These statistics show that only 55 percent of Australians believe that it is safe to use sunscreen every day.



This survey has been conducted amongst 3,500 adults in Australia between the ages of 18 and 69, which has also revealed that 17% fear that sunscreen could contain ingredients that are detrimental to health.