Anti-Islam rallies: Do they represent a threat to Multiculturalism in Australia?

Published 6 April 2015 at 5:18pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:23pm
By Soraya Caicedo
Available in other languages

Rallies and counter-rallies about Islam have taken place around Australia.Federation Square in Melbourne turned into a boxing ring with two groups of protestors and the police force holding the boiling aggression.

There were some arrests at the rallies, and paramedics had to treat several people in Melbourne.The Reclaim Australia group ran 16 rallies across the country. Fighting for what they see as Australian traditions, they don't want to see sharia law, halal certification and Islamisation spread around Australia. For Anti-Reclaim Australia groups, such ideas reveal the core of racism that shouldn't be part of the nation.

 





