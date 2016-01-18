Diana Boccara y Leo Longo Source: Diana Boccara y Leo Longo
Published 18 January 2016 at 1:33pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Around the World in 80 Music Videos is an independent and collaborative project that has the goal to shoot 80 music videos with rock bands in 20 countries all over the globe. All the artists that we invite to the project are carefully chosen by us, in order to explore rock music around the world. Every Monday, we launch a new and official music video on the project's channel on youtube and facebook, followed by a new episode of Behind The Trip, our web reality show on how we do it all. We have premiered 36 music videos so far, from bands from Brazil, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, England, Scotland, Ireland, Russia, Egypt, India and Hong Kong.
