AUSTRALIAN NATIVITY SCENE

Wilson Fernandez

Wilson Fernandez Source: Wilson Fernandez

Published 17 December 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 17 December 2016 at 7:37pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Local artist Wilson Fernandez has been creating stunning nativity scenes for the past 13 years. This is regarded as one of Australias best nativity displays and is months in the making each year.

