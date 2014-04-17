Australia’s involvement in Chilean military coup 40 years ago

Published 17 April 2014 at 5:52pm, updated 11 September 2019 at 12:21pm
Source: SBS
This is the first of a special series on the little known involvement of Australian intelligence operatives working on behalf of the CIA in Chile, when Augusto Pinochet who was then the head of the army, toppled the democratically-elected socialist president, Salvador Allende, in a violent coup on September 11, 1973.
Tomorrow, SBS will bring you the reaction of the Chilean community when hearing about the involvement of Australia in the CIA activities in Chile.
The series was produced and researched by Florencia Melgar.