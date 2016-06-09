SBS Spanish

Australia’s political system: ¿How it works?

Parliament House

Parliament House Source: Getty Images

Published 9 June 2016 at 2:28pm, updated 13 June 2016 at 5:02pm
Available in other languages

The federal election is just around the corner with the 45th Parliament of Australia set to be formed after Election Day on July 2. This election determines the 150 members in the House of Representatives, 76 members of the Senate, and ultimately, the countrys next leader. So how do elections determine our next government?

