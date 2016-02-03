Bolivian Jazz fusion

Danilo Rojas Trio Source: SBS Radio (MDLS)
Bolivian Pianist and Composer Danilo Rojas speaks from his Melbourne studio to SBS Radios Marcia De Los Santos about his unique Bolivian music improvisation and his jazz fusions, which include original compositions mixed with traditional and current Latin American rhythms and melodies that form part of his recently launched DVD Música Popular Boliviana, produced by Bolivian National TV.
