SBS Spanish

C Major: The Latin-American finalist of The Voice Australia

SBS Spanish

C Major / Facebook

C Major / Facebook Source: C Major / Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2015 at 1:56pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 10:09pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I want to show the world that Australia has a Latin community that is strong."

Published 23 November 2015 at 1:56pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 10:09pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
His name is Carlos Velázquez - though is better known as C Major. An Australian of Latin-American parents, he was a finalist on the Australian series of The Voice, where he was mentored by Ricky Martin.

 

C Major dreamed as a child of entering the world of singing. Inspired by his father, he began studying music from an early age.



In 2014 - after many years of struggling - he was a successful contestant on The Voice.



C Major talked about his debut album, future projects, his time on The Voice, his relationship with Ricky Martin, and his personal expectations.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia