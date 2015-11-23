C Major: The Latin-American finalist of The Voice Australia

His name is Carlos Velázquez - though is better known as C Major. An Australian of Latin-American parents, he was a finalist on the Australian series of The Voice, where he was mentored by Ricky Martin.











C Major dreamed as a child of entering the world of singing. Inspired by his father, he began studying music from an early age.









In 2014 - after many years of struggling - he was a successful contestant on The Voice.









C Major talked about his debut album, future projects, his time on The Voice, his relationship with Ricky Martin, and his personal expectations.













