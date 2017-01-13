Calls for royal commission into 457 visas over US oil drilling workers

MUA National President Christy Cain Source: AAP
Published 13 January 2017 at 3:48pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Maritime Union of Australia is calling for a royal commission into the 4-5-7 skilled migrant visa program for temporary overseas workers. It follows allegations that an American oil and gas drilling company operating off the West Australian coast is using a special roster system to help its fly-in, fly-out employees reduce their tax obligations in Australia.
Published 13 January 2017 at 3:48pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share