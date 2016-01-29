SBS Spanish

Caracas named as the world's most violent city

Caracas

Caracas Source: LEO RAMIREZ/AFP/GettyImages

Published 29 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Carlos Colina
Available in other languages

Caracas, Venezuela has been named as the world's most violent city. Twenty-one of the deadliest cities on earth are in Brazil, according to Mexico-based group, while four are in the United States. The striking statistic in disclosed in a study released by the Mexico City-based Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice and is based on the number of murders per 100,000 inhabitants during 2015 in cities with a population of more than 300,000. Top 10: 1. Caracas, Venezuela 119.87 2. San Pedro Sula, Honduras 111.03 3. San Salvador, El Salvador 108.54 4. Acapulco, México 104.73 5. Maturín, Venezuela 86.45 6. Distrito Central, Honduras 73.51 7. Valencia, Venezuela 72.31 8. Palmira, Colombia 70.88 9. Cape Town, Sudáfrica 65.53 10. Cali, Colombia 64.27

