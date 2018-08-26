Caras del Amor preview

Caras del Amor

Published 27 August 2018 at 8:48am, updated 14 September 2018 at 3:39pm
Finding love is not easy. Add a different language and culture and suddenly you’re playing a new game with strange and different rules. Caras del Amor is a 4 episode podcast series about love, family and relationships, exploring intimate and compelling stories from Spanish speakers living in Australia. Listen here:

Latest podcast episodes

Tango dancing

El Amor a Prueba

holding hands

Encontrando a Verónica

Love letter

Recién Enamorados

Folk Art of Mexico

Amor sin Fronteras