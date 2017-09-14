Celebración del legado musical de Astor Piazzolla

http://www.mfiorillopianist.net.au/marcelo-ragnone-photographer/ Source: http://www.mfiorillopianist.net.au/marcelo-ragnone-photographer/
La reconocida pianista argentina Marcela Fiorillo, interpretará varias de las páginas más bellas de Astor Piazzolla el 30 de septiembre a las 6.30pm en el Wesley Music Center, en el marco del 25 aniversario de la muerte de la leyenda del Nuevo Tango.
