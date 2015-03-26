SBS Spanish

Changes in 457 skilled visas: More fraud control and facilities for applicants

SBS Spanish

Minister Michaela Cash in Parliament

Minister Michaela Cash in Parliament Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 March 2015 at 4:03pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 11:48am
By Esther Lozano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal Government announces changes to 457 skilled visa program. There will be more control to stop abuse, more flexibility in the English test and a more simplified regulation. Unions oppose some of these changes.

Published 26 March 2015 at 4:03pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 11:48am
By Esther Lozano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia