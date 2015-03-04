SBS Spanish

Colombia, uno de los 3 países del mundo con mayoría de mujeres liderando empresas

AAP

AAP

Published 4 March 2015 at 5:48pm, updated 31 July 2018 at 4:53pm
By Soraya Caicedo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are only three countries in the world where there is more likely to have a female manager than a male one, Jamaica, Colombia and Saint Lucia. Australia is placed 42 in the world ranking.

A new report released by the International Labour Organisation shows that women still have to deal with a number of hurdles to reach positions as CEOs and company board members. The report says while they have advanced in business and management, they continue to be shut out of higher level economic decision-making despite the last decade of activism to smash the glass ceiling

 





