Corea del Norte lanza un misil balístico que sobrevoló Japón
Published 29 August 2017 at 2:23pm, updated 29 August 2017 at 2:25pm
By Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Corea del Norte lanzó un misil balístico "no identificado" que pasó por encima del territorio japonés, acentuando las tensiones en la región por el programa militar de Pyongyang.
