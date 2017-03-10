SBS Spanish

Could language revival cure diabetes?

Prof Ghil’ad Zuckermann (L) and BLAC Chairperson, Stephen Atkinson (R).

Prof Ghil'ad Zuckermann (L) and BLAC Chairperson, Stephen Atkinson (R).

Published 10 March 2017 at 6:23pm, updated 10 March 2017 at 7:07pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Available in other languages

It may sound far-fetched, but a group of scientists have received more than $1M to establish the relationship between language revival and wellbeing and prove they can cure illness through restoring cultural heritage.

The multidisciplinary study hopes to change the way that governments all over the world, not just in Australia, approach health issues in Indigenous communities.

 





