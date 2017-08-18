Crisis en el futbol boliviano desatada por el imago salarial a jugadores

Entrevista con el periodista deportivo en La Paz, Luis Sandoval.
Published 18 August 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 2:30pm
By Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
La mayoría de los 12 clubes del fútbol boliviano acordaron reemplazar al presidente de la primera división, quien dimitió horas antes, en medio de una crisis profunda interna y una huelga de jugadores por sueldos y premios impagos.
