Crisis en el futbol boliviano desatada por el imago salarial a jugadores

Esteban Garay/LatinContent/Getty Images

Esteban Garay/LatinContent/Getty Images

Published 18 August 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 2:30pm
By Carlos Colina
La mayoría de los 12 clubes del fútbol boliviano acordaron reemplazar al presidente de la primera división, quien dimitió horas antes, en medio de una crisis profunda interna y una huelga de jugadores por sueldos y premios impagos.

Entrevista con el periodista deportivo en La Paz, Luis Sandoval.

