SBS Spanish

Culmina investigación sobre abuso sexual a niños en instituciones australianas

SBS Spanish

Supporters of the victims of child sexual abuse at the final public hearing to mark the end of Child abuse royal commission in Sydney.

Supporters of the victims of child sexual abuse at the final public hearing to mark the end of Child abuse royal commission in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2017 at 3:42pm, updated 14 December 2017 at 3:45pm
By Soraya Caicedo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Este viernes la Comision Real entrega su informe sobre la investigación en la que más de 8 víctimas relataron sus historias de abuso

Published 14 December 2017 at 3:42pm, updated 14 December 2017 at 3:45pm
By Soraya Caicedo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Monster Energy JB Team, Moto, Motul, acción durante la Etapa 4 del Dakar 2023 alrededor de Hail, el 4 de enero de 2023 en Hail, Arabia Saudita

Deportes SBS Spanish | 5 enero 2023

El incendio en las regiones ubicadas a suroeste de Australia Occidental pone en alerta a zonas del sur de Thomson Brook, Brookhampton, Grimwade, Kirup, Mullalyup, Newlands, Noggerup y Upper Capel en la Comarca de Donnybrook.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 5 enero 2023

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023