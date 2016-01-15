¿Does Australia need to be prevented after Indonesia’s attacks?

AAP Image-EPA-BAGUS INDAHONO Source: AAP Image-EPA-BAGUS INDAHONO
Published 15 January 2016 at 3:13pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The self-proclaimed Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which seven people were killed.It's been revealed Australian and United States intelligence agencies had warned of the heightened risk of a terror attack.Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has ruled out an increased Australian military presence in the Middle East to fight Islamic State, despite yesterday's deadly terrorist attacks in Jakarta.
