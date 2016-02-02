Does Australia needs a tax reform?

Australian National University's Public Economic Expert Maria Racionero explains the need of a tax reform in Australia and the difference between progressive and regressive taxes
Scott Morrison Source: AAP David Moir
Published 2 February 2016 at 1:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In an electoral year, the Australian Federal Government is committed to implement a tax reform, while the current debates is mainly focused in the GST.
Published 2 February 2016 at 1:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share