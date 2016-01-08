SBS Spanish

Doubts about the veracity of the test of a hydrogen bomb by North Korea

EPA North Korean Central News Agency Source: EPA North Korean Central News Agency

Published 8 January 2016 at 4:18pm
By Carlos Colina
United States and two of its main allies in Asia, South Korea and Japan, will join forces for a strong and comprehensive international response to the North Korean nuclear test, while the United States said that the first analysis of underground activity in North Korea "is not consistent". On the implications and potential impact of these tests, we talked with an expert on international relations at the University of NSW, Lucas Lixinki.

