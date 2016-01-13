SBS Spanish

Emergency services are on high alert across South Australia and Victoria with dangerous bushfire conditions forecast

SBS Spanish

AAP

AAP Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In South Australia the Country Fire Service says locals will see conditions similar to those during the deadly Pinery fire, north of Adelaide, in November, which claimed two lives. A total fire ban is in effect in eight of Victoria's nine fire districts, with strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius forecast for today. Emergency Management Commissioner at the Country Fire Authority, Craig Lapsley, has told Sky News the conditions will make it tough for firefighters battling an out-of-control bushfires in the state's Otway Ranges.

Published 13 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia