Emergency services are on high alert across South Australia and Victoria with dangerous bushfire conditions forecast
Published 13 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Anna Sagristà
In South Australia the Country Fire Service says locals will see conditions similar to those during the deadly Pinery fire, north of Adelaide, in November, which claimed two lives. A total fire ban is in effect in eight of Victoria's nine fire districts, with strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius forecast for today. Emergency Management Commissioner at the Country Fire Authority, Craig Lapsley, has told Sky News the conditions will make it tough for firefighters battling an out-of-control bushfires in the state's Otway Ranges.
