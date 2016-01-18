SBS Spanish

Extremist islamic group kidnapped an australian couple in Burkina Faso

Published 18 January 2016 at 2:28pm
The search continues for an elderly Australian doctor and his wife who were abducted by suspected Islamist extremists in Burkina Faso, after the deadly attack on Firday that killed nearly 30 people.

Australian Strategy Policy Institute, colombian Cesar Álvarez talks about the suspected group behind the attacks and the kidnapping

