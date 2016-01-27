Fed Labor MP slams SA premier's GST stance







A federal Labor MP is calling for state Labor leaders to be forced to oppose any increase in the GST.











Nick Champion has slammed South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill's support for a GST hike, and says the National Executive of the Labor party should bind all members across the country to oppose an increase.











"Australians deserve a crystal clear choice at the next election and Labor should be united against the Liberals' long desire for a 15 per cent GST," he writes in The Australian on Wednesday.













