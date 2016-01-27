SBS Spanish

Fed Labor MP slams SA premier's GST stance

Published 27 January 2016 at 3:08pm
By Anna Sagristà
Federal Labor backbencher Nick Champion says South Australia's Labor premier Jay Weatherill should be bound to oppose a GST hike.

A federal Labor MP is calling for state Labor leaders to be forced to oppose any increase in the GST.

 

Nick Champion has slammed South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill's support for a GST hike, and says the National Executive of the Labor party should bind all members across the country to oppose an increase.

 

"Australians deserve a crystal clear choice at the next election and Labor should be united against the Liberals' long desire for a 15 per cent GST," he writes in The Australian on Wednesday.





