'Found by accident': Colombian woman survives four days lost in dense Queensland rainforest

Colombian Juliana Jaramillo Castrillón, a resident of Byron Bay in New South Wales, was lost in far north Queensland (FNQ), near the pristine rainforests of Cape Tribulation and the remote coastal town of Cooktown.





She had been last seen hiking away from Cedar Bay towards Home Rule in the Ngalba Bulal National Park, south of Cooktown, on Saturday morning.





The area is a major drawcard for tourists given its natural beauty and majestic tropical forests that encompass great biodiversity, including poisonous snakes and crocodiles.





Acting Police Inspector David Perry had expressed concern on Wednesday about the low chances of survival in the area.





The area is “extremely dense and difficult to traverse... with deep ravines and dangerous waterways,” Mr Perry said.



Juliana Jaramillo Castrillón Credit: Juliana Jaramillo Castrillón. The trail between Home Rule to Cedar Bay is described as a difficult trek for experienced walkers with a six- to eight-hour journey each way.





Mr Perry described the 14km track as “extremely difficult” with dense rainforest and waterfalls presenting numerous challenges.





But a few hours after this announcement on Wednesday, September 14, two volunteers from the rescue team located the 36-year-old Colombian woman, almost by accident.



“I was meditating on a rock and when I looked up I saw that about 300 meters from where I was, in the same river, there were two people passing by,” Ms Castrillón told SBS Spanish.





Both people were part of the rescue team, but at the time they were looking for a place to rest and eat something.



... I started crying and I told them 'I'm lost, I'm lost'. Juliana Jaramillo Castrillon

“I heard a noise and when I raised my head and saw them, I started yelling ... and I started crying. I told them 'I'm lost, I'm lost', (because) I didn't know they were looking for me... because I didn't see them in uniform,” Ms Castrillón said.





She explains that the first responders immediately identified her and the first thing they did was to offer her a sandwich.





“The feeling of hunger obviously starts to affect you... (because) there is nothing to eat, you can't even touch the plants, because they can be poisonous, so (I survived with) the water of the river,” said the Colombian after spending four nights in the middle of the forest.



The rescue party. “I was always very alert, and kept looking up to the sky to see if I could see any rescuers... I tried to attract attention, but it was impossible... because I was off the main road and they couldn't find me.”





She says she tried several times to look for the main path where she began her hike but could not find it, so she kept returning to the spot by the river.





Ms Castrillón attributes her survival to the tent she carried in her belongings that sheltered her during the nights, and also to her good physical condition and mental strength.





“I think it's all about mental stamina and about keeping calm and accepting what's happening... because when you're in that moment, knowing that you're lost, you're tempted to walk, and walking (without directions) can make things worse. Eventually someone is going to report you missing,” she says.



I meditated a lot, I prayed and tried to remain connected with my inner self, thinking that I also had the power to get out of there. Juliana Jaramillo Castrillóm

“What you have to do is stay within site, in a visible spot, that's what I did. I went to look for a river so that the river would first give me water and then give me visibility.”





She admits that she remained focused on the idea that she would eventually be found.





“I meditated a lot, I prayed and tried to remain connected with my inner self, thinking that I also had the power to get out of there, and that I could control how I felt, so I chose to feel at peace and harmony,” Ms Castrillón said.



Don't go alone, (walk) prepared with food... (and) necessary equipment. Recommendation of Juliana.

Hiking is part of Ms Castrillón's life and although she doesn't consider herself a professional, she says she has gained extensive experience covering long treks.





But after getting lost in Ngalba Bulal National Park and surviving four nights without food, she recommends hiking enthusiasts go out and visit sites in groups.





“Don't go alone, take enough food... (and) essential equipment, but the most important thing is that when the paths are unmarked or poorly marked (with no flags) the best thing to do is to walk with another person, or even in a group, because that other person can (help you),” she says





Prior to her getting lost, Ms Castrillón had attended the Orin Aya music festival, just outside Rossville, near Cooktown, a week before her disappearance.





She had a business in Sydney before setting up homewares brand Mistika and opening the shop Byron Bay Traders.



