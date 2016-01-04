Luz de gas o gaslighting es un sutil tipo de maltrato emocional en el que el abusador utiliza los temores y debilidades de su víctima para hacerle creer que su percepción de la realidad es incorrecta. Escucha la entrevista a la psicóloga clínica Gabriela Salavert.
Gaslighting: A form of emotional abuse that makes the victim believe he or she is going mad
AAP Source: AAP
Published 4 January 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 8:44pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interview with psychologist Gabriela Salavert about the emotional abuse suffered by the victims of Gaslighting.
Published 4 January 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 8:44pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share