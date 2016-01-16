Golden week for the Latin-American cinema

Alejandro González Iñárritu Source: Evan Agostini-Invision-AP
Published 16 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Director Alejandro González Iñárritu is flying high after scoring his second straight best director Academy Award nomination in two years. His new film, The Revenant, has done stellar business at the box office and led all of this years Oscar nominees with 12 totals.
Published 16 January 2016 at 2:53pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share