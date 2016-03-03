Guillermo Arriaga: "Cinema is not a tourist centre"

Guillermo Arriaga, Mexican screenwriter and producer, nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe award for Babel , recently visited Sydney to participate in a project between NITV and Screen Australia together with six local indigenous directors working in our film industry.





It is not the first time Arriaga visits Australia; he was here 11 years ago mentoring Australian director Warwick Thornton on his film Samson and Delilah that won the Palme d'Or in 2009.The screenwriter of Amores Perros and 21 Grams chatted with SBS Radio and talked to us about his film career, his writing process, his books and also about his views on diversity in Hollywood.



