SBS Spanish

Guillermo Arriaga: "Cinema is not a tourist centre"

SBS Spanish

Guillermo Arriaga

Gentileza Guillermo Arriaga Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 5:54pm
By Katherine Gallo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Arriaga defines himself as a hunter. He is a writer. His life experiences influenced his novels and films.

Published 3 March 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 5:54pm
By Katherine Gallo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Guillermo Arriaga, Mexican screenwriter and producer, nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe award for Babel, recently visited Sydney to participate in a project between NITV and Screen Australia together with six local indigenous directors working in our film industry.

It is not the first time Arriaga visits Australia; he was here 11 years ago mentoring Australian director Warwick Thornton on his film Samson and Delilah that won the Palme d'Or in 2009.The screenwriter of Amores Perros and 21 Grams chatted with SBS Radio and talked to us about his film career, his writing process, his books and also about his views on diversity in Hollywood.

"Cinema is not a tourist centre, nor an education office, or an integration office. Cinema is a mode of expression and you have to express what the hell you want to express" Arriaga said about his work and added "we have to be faithful to the stories they have to tell".

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia