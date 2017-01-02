Hablamos con Diego Castro del Perth Glory

Diego Castro

Source: Perth Glory Web Page

Published 2 January 2017 at 4:28pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 4:40pm
Source: SBS
El centrocampista del "The Glory" invita a la comunidad hispana a asistir a los partidos de fútbol en Australia.

Además, noticias de la próxima Copa Sudamericana, resultados de la Australian League y más detalles deportivos en nuestro podcast.

