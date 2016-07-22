SBS Spanish

Hague tribunal rules Australia 'complicit' in Indonesia's communist crackdown

SBS Spanish

Members of the Youth Wing of the Indonesian Communist Party are guarded by soldiers as they are taken to prison in Jakarta. Oct 30, 1965

Members of the Youth Wing of the Indonesian Communist Party are guarded by soldiers as they are taken to prison in Jakarta. Oct 30, 1965 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2016 at 4:53pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 5:21pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An international tribunal has ruled the Australian government was complicit in mass killings committed by Indonesia in the 1960s.An estimated 500,000 people were killed during a purge of Communists -- or those deemed to have had links to communism -- by the Indonesian government.

Published 22 July 2016 at 4:53pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 5:21pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia