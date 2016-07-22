Hague tribunal rules Australia 'complicit' in Indonesia's communist crackdown

Members of the Youth Wing of the Indonesian Communist Party are guarded by soldiers as they are taken to prison in Jakarta. Oct 30, 1965 Source: AAP
An international tribunal has ruled the Australian government was complicit in mass killings committed by Indonesia in the 1960s.An estimated 500,000 people were killed during a purge of Communists -- or those deemed to have had links to communism -- by the Indonesian government.
