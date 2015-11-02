How do latinos live in Alice Springs?

This is Alice Springs according to the Chilean Jesica Terán, who arrived to Australia with her husband and her daughter in 2011. Jesica claims that Alice Springs is a very multicultural place that is very much worth getting to know.
Naoki Sato / Flickr Source: Naoki Sato / Flickr
Published 2 November 2015 at 1:26pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 9:51pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"There are very few people, everybody knows each other, everybody greets you, they are welcome, they are sociable, there is a lot of work..."
Published 2 November 2015 at 1:26pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 9:51pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share