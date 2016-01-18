“I am what I feel…born in Melbourne from foreign parents and a friend to everyone”

Alejandro Flórez Source: Alejandro FlÃ³rez
Solquemia was founded by Alejandro Florez in 2009. Alejandro developed a passion for guitar at the age of 17 and was initially mentored by a Spanish family friend who had dedicated his life to flamenco guitar. With his creativity in composition and love of music, the guitar has became a way of life for Alejandro as he continues to engage diverse audiences from all corners of the globe.
