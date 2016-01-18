SBS Spanish

“I am what I feel…born in Melbourne from foreign parents and a friend to everyone”

SBS Spanish

Alejandro Flórez

Alejandro Flórez Source: Alejandro FlÃ³rez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2016 at 1:53pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 10:44am
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Solquemia was founded by Alejandro Florez in 2009. Alejandro developed a passion for guitar at the age of 17 and was initially mentored by a Spanish family friend who had dedicated his life to flamenco guitar. With his creativity in composition and love of music, the guitar has became a way of life for Alejandro as he continues to engage diverse audiences from all corners of the globe.

Published 18 January 2016 at 1:53pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 10:44am
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia