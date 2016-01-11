SBS Spanish

IDB-ALAS award to The Kangaroo Foundation

Both father and mother get involved in the process and sometimes the siblings.

Both father and mother get involved in the process and sometimes the siblings.

Published 11 January 2016 at 2:23pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Available in other languages

The Kangaroo Method is a standardized system of care for premature and/or low birth weight, based on skin contact between premature infant and his mother, that seeks to empower parents and transferring gradually the capacity and responsibility of be the primary caregivers of their child, meeting their physical and emotional needs. Interview with Dr. Nathalie Charpak, Kangaroo Foundation.

