Lamb ad: the fine line between political correctness and humor

Un comercial sobre el consumo de carne en el día de Australia y los comentarios de MTV Australia sobre el acento de Eva Longoria y America Ferrer abren un debate sobre la corrección política y el humor
Published 12 January 2016 at 2:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia Day lamb ad and an MTV Australia comments about Eva Longoria and America Ferrer accent open a debate about political correctness and humor.
Published 12 January 2016 at 2:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share