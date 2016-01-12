SBS Spanish

Lamb ad: the fine line between political correctness and humor

Published 12 January 2016 at 2:18pm
Australia Day lamb ad and an MTV Australia comments about Eva Longoria and America Ferrer accent open a debate about political correctness and humor.

Un comercial sobre el consumo de carne en el día de Australia y los comentarios de MTV Australia sobre el acento de Eva Longoria y America Ferrer abren un debate sobre la corrección política y el humor

