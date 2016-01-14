Language-learning app for pre-schoolers presages science-maths push

AAP Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2016 at 3:53pm
By Carmenza Jimenez
Source: SBS
An app that helps introduce very young children to foreign languages will soon be available in pre-schools around Australia.The government says the success of this app's pilot program will see the same technology applied to maths and science, to try to address an alarming drop-out rate from the subjects in later years.
