Latinos in Australia: Interview with Spanish Writer Elena Terol

Elena Terol

Elena Terol Source: Elena Terol

Published 7 December 2015 at 3:26pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 10:16pm
By Anna Sagrista
Source: SBS
The Spanish writer Elena Terol has been one of the winners of literature in the Spanish Trilce contest. With her tale of the wizard of the wire she won first prize in this year's short stories.

At the moment she is focused on other writing projects. She has just completed her first novel, The Myth of a Sister a contemporary story of family, love and politics set between a small Spanish town and London. She is also working on a second novel and a series of childrens picture books set in Australia. Both the novels and the picture books are written in Spanish.

