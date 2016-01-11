Latinos in Australia: Interview with the Venezuelan photographer Gab Rivera

Gabriel Rivera Source: Gabriel Rivera
Published 11 January 2016 at 2:38pm
By Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Originally from Venezuela, Gab is a Media Producer based in Adelaide, Australia. Professional photographer since 1997, he got a degree in Media Communications in 2003. Spent around 13 years working in photojournalism, corporate-industrial photography and landscaping in his native country. Gab has been dabbling in the film area using techniques that put the images "on the move" using Time-Lapse and Hyper-Lapse photography with motion control. He specializes in film and media for corporate clients, but prides himself in having the expertise and flexibility to fulfill a wide variety of professional photography and filmmaking roles.
