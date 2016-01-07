Life satisfaction through change

SBS Source: SBS
Published 7 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most Australians know what keeps them happy; a nice home, a good job, loving relationships and being connected with the community. These are some of the things Australians value and work hard to achieve. But what happens when, despite the best efforts, things dont turn out as expected? In this program we discuss the importance of redirecting goals, embracing change and modifying habits in order to live healthier and happier lives with writer and life coach, Pilar López. And we look at the year ahead with one of Colombias most popular psychic, Gloria Diaz Salóm, during her visit to Australia.
Published 7 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share