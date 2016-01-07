SBS Spanish

Life satisfaction through change

SBS Spanish

SBS

SBS Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Most Australians know what keeps them happy; a nice home, a good job, loving relationships and being connected with the community. These are some of the things Australians value and work hard to achieve. But what happens when, despite the best efforts, things dont turn out as expected? In this program we discuss the importance of redirecting goals, embracing change and modifying habits in order to live healthier and happier lives with writer and life coach, Pilar López. And we look at the year ahead with one of Colombias most popular psychic, Gloria Diaz Salóm, during her visit to Australia.

Published 7 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marcia De Los Santos, Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia