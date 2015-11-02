SBS Spanish

“Migrate or perish”: A new book featuring 10 testimonies that interweave the story of immigration in Australia

Interview to Laura Millán at SBS Radio

Published 2 November 2015 at 1:06pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 9:45pm
By Anna Sagristà
"She landed in Sydney to put her feet in a basin of acid to purge from her immigrant shoes all the filthiness of the old world"

This is how begins the first history of immigrants that we find in the book "Migrate or perish". The protagonist of this story is Juana Pereira, one of the Spanish women that came to Australia with the Marta Operation, bringing women to Australia so they could marry and have children here.

This book gathers 10 testimonials of immigrants who have arrived in Australia from different places, in different circumstances and at different times. Listen to the interview we did with its author on SBS Radio.





