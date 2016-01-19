Minister orders investigation into game promoting killing of Aboriginal Australians

Communications minister Mitch Fifield has asked his department to investigate the circumstances under which a game that encourages players to bludgeon Aboriginal Australians to death was offered for sale on major online sites.











This morning the game 'Survival Island 3: Australia Story 3D' was removed from sale on the Apple Store and Google Play after thousands demanded it's removal and labelled the game racist.











"I am appalled that anyone would develop such a so called 'game' and that any platform would carry it," Minister Fifield said in a statement.











"I have asked my department to provide advice on the circumstances of its release and to review and advise in relation to any other games by the same developer."





n the game players are told to beware of Aborigines and have to bludgeon to death Aboriginal Australians to progress through the game.











Screen shots show players pointing weapons at men with spears and comments about killing Aborigines. Later players can be seen standing over a body after bashing it with two sticks.











A petition calling for the removal of the game has already received more than 60,000 signatures.











Selling games that promote racism and negative stereotypes of Indigenous Australians is not acceptable! the petition stated.











Survival Island 3- Australia Story 3D', is a game available on a number of App Stores, developed by NIL Entertainment, that promotes violence towards Australias Indigenous people by allowing and even encouraging the players to kill Indigenous Australians.













