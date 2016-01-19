SBS Spanish

Minister orders investigation into game promoting killing of Aboriginal Australians

SBS Spanish

Survival Island 3: Australia Story 3D

Survival Island 3: Australia Story 3D Source: YouTube

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Rocío Otoya, Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Investigation after 'racist' game pulled from Apple Store and Google Play after thousands call for its removal online.

Published 19 January 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Rocío Otoya, Anna Sagristà
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Communications minister Mitch Fifield has asked his department to investigate the circumstances under which a game that encourages players to bludgeon Aboriginal Australians to death was offered for sale on major online sites.

 

This morning the game 'Survival Island 3: Australia Story 3D' was removed from sale on the Apple Store and Google Play after thousands demanded it's removal and labelled the game racist.

 

"I am appalled that anyone would develop such a so called 'game' and that any platform would carry it," Minister Fifield said in a statement.

 

"I have asked my department to provide advice on the circumstances of its release and to review and advise in relation to any other games by the same developer."

n the game players are told to beware of Aborigines and have to bludgeon to death Aboriginal Australians to progress through the game.

 

Screen shots show players pointing weapons at men with spears and comments about killing Aborigines. Later players can be seen standing over a body after bashing it with two sticks.

 

A petition calling for the removal of the game has already received more than 60,000 signatures.

 

Selling games that promote racism and negative stereotypes of Indigenous Australians is not acceptable! the petition stated.

 

Survival Island 3- Australia Story 3D', is a game available on a number of App Stores, developed by NIL Entertainment, that promotes violence towards Australias Indigenous people by allowing and even encouraging the players to kill Indigenous Australians.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amazónicas, la primera banda de rock en Australia cuyos integrantes son todas féminas latinas.

Amazónicas: la primera banda de rock en Australia, compuesta exclusivamente por latinas

Una foto distribuida por el Saudi Al-Nassr Club el 30 de diciembre muestra al futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo posando para una fotografía con la camiseta del club después de firmar con Al-Nassr, en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Al-Nassr Club anunció el 30 de diciembre que Ronaldo firmó un contrato que se extiende hasta 2025.

Deportes SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

El presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, segundo a la derecha, su esposa Rosangela Silva, a la derecha, el vicepresidente Geraldo Alckmin, segundo a la izquierda, y su esposa Maria Lucia Ribeiro se dan la mano en el Palacio Planalto en Brasilia, Brasil, el domingo 1 de enero de 2023.

Noticias SBS Spanish | 2 enero 2023

Daniel Parraguez en los escenarios de Entre Nos, Santiago de Chile, Chile.

Daniel Parraguez, el cantante chileno que desea triunfar en The Voice Australia